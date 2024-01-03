RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Symphony will perform three concerts during the weekend of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

On Sunday, Jan. 14 at 3 p.m., the Richmond Symphony will perform a concert to celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr. at the Carpenter Theatre, located at 612 East Grace St. The concert will be open to people of all ages.

The symphony will also give two more performances at 8 p.m. on Jan. 12 and 13 — the weekend before Martin Luther King, Jr. Day — to pay tribute to Richard Smallwood, an American gospel singer.

These concerts will feature guest vocalists, as well as Richmond’s gospel choirs.

Tickets for the Richmond Symphony’s concerts can be purchased here.