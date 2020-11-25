Richmond task force unveils final recommendations to reform policing

FILE – A protester hugs a Virginia Commonwealth University police officer as the officers express solidarity with the marchers during a third night of unrest Sunday May 31, 2020, in Richmond, Va. Gov. Ralph Northam issued a curfew for this evening. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Task Force on Reimagining Public Safety issued its final report proposing several recommendations to reform policing in the city, including the development of a system to have social service providers handle mental health incidents rather than officers.

The task force is made up 38 community members including law enforcement, mental health professionals, prosecutors, a Black Lives Matter organizer, educators, and more. It was created this summer in response to citywide protests against police brutality and systemic racism in the wake of George Floyd’s death. Members of the task force also include two city council members and Richmond’s Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin.

“The reason that the task force came together is because there are problems that are not being addressed,” a task force member said during their last zoom meeting at the end of October. “Even though we are releasing the final report, this is just the beginning of our work,” another member said.

The group was divided into three sub-groups that each shared recommendations: Community Engagement and Healing, Human Service Lens for calls for service and Use of Force. From August to November, the task force met twice a month and each sub-group met once a week.

Human Services Lens for Calls for Service Subgroup

The Human Services Lens for Calls for Service Subgroup focused on how to better utilize community assets and incorporating other public service agencies to respond to noncriminal calls.

“Responding to noncriminal calls, which typically falls beyond officer’s training, can lead to unnecessary confrontations between law enforcement officers and the community and lead to community mistrust,” the report states.

The report was presented to Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney on Nov. 5, the day after Richmond’s top prosecutor Colette McEachin decided not to reopen the investigation into the death of Marcus-David Peters, a high school teacher who was fatally shot by a Richmond police officer in 2018 while experiencing an apparent mental health crisis alongside Interstate-95. Reopening the case had been one of the demands from protesters during the summer.

“These confrontations have the potential to become fatal, particularly when it comes to mental health crises. National averages show that approximately one-quarter of all people killed by police officers were suffering from a mental health crisis,” the report continued.

Here are the recommendations from the Human Services Lens for Calls for Service Subgroup:

Develop a new routing system so that mental health, conflict resolution, substance abuse, and other non-criminal calls for service are addressed by the appropriate community members and professionals. In other words, 9-1-1 should remain the number called by residents, but non-criminal calls should be triaged to a non-police, human services- centric response system.

Utilize community assets and community members to work in public safety, and tap into the community itself to provide human service and public safety support.

Encourage organizations to develop and maintain prevention plans utilizing positive youth development techniques and activities to create better opportunities for youth.

Connect youth and their families (multigenerational approach) to community resources and opportunities.

Use of Force Subgroup

The Use of Force Subgroup was tasked with evaluating and improving the implementation of the Richmond Police Department’s use of force policy, sharing recommendations that aim to “prevent unnecessary use of force.”

The subgroup acknowledged in the report that research shows that complaints for use of force “are historically underreported due to a lack of trust between the community and the police department.”

Among other measures, the group recommends the creation of a civilian review board, which the Richmond City Council has already taken steps to establish after state lawmakers passed legislation giving localities authority to do so.

While the report does not specifically reference the controversial phrase “defund the police,” another recommendation from the group is for the city to possibly find ways to reallocate some of the department’s budget in the 2022 fiscal year with the aim of contributing to “greater investment into the community.” In response to this idea, on Tuesday afternoon, Mayor Levar Stoney said he wants to “fund the reforms” rather than take money away from the police department.

Here are the recommendations from the Use of Force Subgroup

Prioritize Investment in Community over Punitive Police Practices

Humanize Use of Force Policies

Reimagine Training Practices

Increase Communication, Education, and Transparency

Improve Accountability Measures

Create Opportunities to Improve Officer Mental Health

Standardize the Approach Language Utilized by Officers

Community Healing and Engagement Subgroup

The Community Healing and Engagement Subgroup aimed its focus on the acknowledgement of harm, strategies to build community engagement and increasing accountability and public trust through police changes.

“Public safety does not begin or end with the police,” the group wrote in the final report. “The CEHS acknowledges that structural racism is an underlying cause and significant social determinant of racial health disparities, economic injustices, and disproportional violence in and against Black and Brown communities.”

Here are the recommendations from Community Engagement and Healing Subgroup

Create an Office of Restorative Justice and Community Safety

Develop, Implement, and Evaluate Community Conferencing in Schools and Communities

Massive Resilience Training

Community Engagement & Healing Events

In the aftermath of the task force’s 90-day working period, Stoney’s administration will review the recommendations from each subgroup and seek more input from the community before addressing how to implement a path forward.

“My administration is committed to starting the necessary work to turn these recommendations into the policies, procedures and practices required to make this a safer city for each and every resident,” Stoney said Monday.

While the recommendations have been finalized and presented, some of the subgroups will continue to meet during this process.

“Building the long-term, innovative, equitable public safety infrastructure envisioned in this report will take sustained effort, community engagement and education, but I have full faith that this community will come to the table to realize this vision.”

In a statement after the final report was shared, Richmond Chief of Police Gerald Smith said the departments looks “forward to thoroughly evaluating these recommendations to enhance current practices and reimagine public safety with the community.”

Mayor Levar Stoney said he has been briefed on the final report and doesn’t dislike any of its recommendations. However, he wouldn’t give a timeline as to when we can expect some of the changes to be implemented. “Some of them will need to be evaluated and some will be actionable asap,” he said. “You can expect that many of these items that were recommended will actually turn into reality,” Stoney added.