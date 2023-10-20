RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Tattoo & Arts Festival returns to the River City this weekend.

Tattoo artists, enthusiasts and industry founders will join together to showcase their latest trends and innovations all the while celebrating 35 years of the festival running in the region.

The event will be open to all those interested in “the world of body art” with 137 artists, 78 exhibitions and 14 competitions for folks to set their sights on.

This year’s headlining artist will be Ryan Ashley, a judge on the tattoo TV series Ink Master. The festival will be Ashley’s only public event this year according to a press release sent to 8News from the event’s creative director.

Along with Ashley, featured artists such as Shahn Anderson and Paul Booth will be in attendance.

Entertainment options will also be provided such as a bounce house for children, caricature drawings, face paintings and more.

This year’s festival will be located at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel located at 1021 Koger Center Boulevard.

Show times and ticket prices:

Friday: 3 p.m. – 2 a.m., $30

Saturday: Noon – 2 a.m., $40

Sunday: Noon – 6 p.m., $30

A combination price for a three-day visit to the festival is held at $60 along with $125 for VIP pricing and $200 for VIP Plus entry.

For more details on the event schedule and specific daily attractions, click here.