Richmond taxi service offering free rides home on New Year’s Eve

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond-area taxi service is offering free rides home on New Year’s Eve to make sure local partygoers get home safe.

In a release, Veterans Cab President William Barrett said his company will offer sober rides home for party-goers between 10 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2019, and 3 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2020.

Call Veterans Cab at 804-275-5542, download the My RVA Taxi app, or visit their website to request a free ride home in Richmond.



Barrett pointed out that the free ride is limited to $50 and is not valid for transportation to another “drinking establishment.”



“We rely on these streets 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to keep us going, so we just want to do our part to help keep them safe for everybody,” Barrett said. “Richmonders should know that there is a safe alternative to driving drunk and rideshare apps; we are one of those options.

“All of our drivers have been screened and approved by the Richmond city police department, as well as the vehicles we operate. We’ve been serving Richmond since 1947, so this isn’t new to us.”

