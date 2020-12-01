Richmond teacher pleads guilty in crash that killed father of 5

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A former Richmond Public Schools teacher plead guilty to various charges linked to the vehicular death of Rakeem Bland, a father of five.

Police arrested Anthoneya A. Hodges following a two-vehicle crash on Midlothian Turnpike on Valentine’s Day. According to police, Hodges was traveling down Midlothian Turnpike in a Nissan Kicks when she ran a red light and hit a GMC Suburban being driven by Bland, causing it to flip on its side.

Anthoneya A. Hodges (Photo: Richmond Police Department)

Police say Bland died at the scene.

Bland, originally from Bronx, New York, was living in Richmond working at Vagabond as a security guard.

Hodges, who was listed as a teacher at Armstrong High School at the time of the collision, was charged with involuntary manslaughter, DUI, disregarding a red light and driving on a suspended license.

8News obtained online court records that showed Hodges had been arrested for DWI last summer, which led to her license getting suspended.

Hodges will be sentenced on February 12, 2021.