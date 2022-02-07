Richmond teacher voices concern as virtual academy’s potential future is revealed

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Some Richmond Public Schools teachers are voicing concern after Superintendent Jason Kamras revealed his plans for the future of virtual learning.

Kamras’ budget for fiscal year 2022-2023 includes a five percent pay increase for employees and bonuses for full-time and part-time employees.

It also includes salaries for “10 positions at a re-imagined Richmond Virtual Academy.”

Emily Spencer, a special education teacher at Richmond Virtual Academy, said Kamras met with her school late last week.

“We had a meeting with Superintendent Karmas, and at that point, we were told that Richmond Virtual Academy would be cut down to ten staff positions,” Spencer said.

Richmond Virtual Academy was launched at the beginning of the school year to give preschool and elementary school students the opportunity to learn from home. Spencer said the program is a success.

“Building those relationships with the family is, at least for me, that’s been the biggest advantage that I’ve seen,” she said.

Spencer tells 8News the academy currently has around 80 staff members, and more than 550 students enrolled.

“We knew that the budget season was coming up and we weren’t really sure what was going to happen. But I mean, to go from having, you know, a full school to ten positions, I mean, that’s – that’s a huge shock.”

She said Kamras reassured staff they would be provided job opportunities, but she’s worried about what comes next.

“We were told that there would be a job fair for us so we could go ahead and get jobs within the district,” she explained. “But you know, again, this was brand new information to us.”

She’s hoping the program stays and eventually expands.

“We know that we have to differentiate our instruction. Why not differentiate our classrooms? I mean, again, in-person doesn’t work for everyone.”

8News reached out to RPS to learn more about how many students and staff are a part of the program. They pointed us to legal paperwork.

Residents can weigh in on the budget at Monday night’s school board meeting at MLK Middle School at 6 p.m. You can watch it here.