RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Some tenants at the Legacy at Imperial Village senior living apartment complex claim that their living circumstances have gotten worse over the years.

Janet Smith, president of Legacy at Imperial Village Tenants Association, has lived in the complex for six years and says security issues, elevators out of order and broken washing machines are just a few things residents say are causing concern.

“Things aren’t getting fixed,” Smith said. “My son was here last year and said, ‘Are you ready for me to move you somewhere?’ I said, ‘Nope, not going, not till I finish what I’m doing. This is my job.'”

Smith said she intends to make the tenants’ voices heard and took a survey of people living there, and says security is a big concern.

“In this building [Boxwood Tower] and C building, the biggest issues are the elevators in the entire complex,” Smith said. “It is security.”

Daniel Corp owned the facility for over 50 years before Brentwood Investment Group bought the four-building complex from them in 2021.

Legacy at Imperial Village management informed 8News that the facility does not provide private security. However, Barry Zolty, partner at Brentwood Investments, says it’s not unusual, especially in lower-income housing.

Management says it is aware of reports of squatters and robberies and added that renters must notify the police if they are victims of a crime. However, if residents need assistance, management says it will help if asked.

Rob Browne is handicapped and has lived at the facility since October 2022 and says he hears of crime frequently.

“It’s horrid. We deal with it several times a week,” he said.

With Browne relying on a walker for help with transportation, he says he’s concerned with mobility throughout the complex. Browne says one of the two elevators has been out of service for two months, now he’s hoping the other one does not break.

Management said things like elevators are not always a quick fix, but they are aware of the different problems and working to fix them.