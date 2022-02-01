Richmond, they’re hiring: DiversityX holding virtual career fair Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — DiversityX is hosting a virtual career fair targeted at members of the LGBTQIA+ community and those with disabilities in the Richmond area.

Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Comcast, Anthem and Dell Technologies are just a few of the companies that will be hiring at the event.

The career fair takes place Wednesday, February 2 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

DiversityX said that over 168,515 people are unemployed in Virginia due to COVID-19, and that the career fair is an opportunity for job seekers to be interviewed on the spot virtually.

Interested job seekers will need to register for the event online, where they can create a profile and upload their resume in advance. DiversityX said hiring companies may begin screening resumes prior to the event and invite applicants to visit their specific chat sessions and/or schedule interviews before, during, or after the event hours.

If you are unable to make tomorrow’s fair, DiversityX has many virtual career fairs listed throughout the year for the Richmond area.