RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Parking rules on some major Richmond streets are soon going to become a bit more strict on weekends.

According to the City of Richmond, a two-hour time limit will be imposed on some major roads on Saturdays. North Arthur Ashe Boulevard between West Broad Street and West Moore Street, Belvedere Street to the Interstate 95 interchange, and Leigh Street to Franklin Street will be affected.

The enforcement will begin on Saturday, Oct 15, but there will be a two-week grace period. This these two weeks, violators will get a warning instead of a ticket.

According to the city, the new rule is intended to make it easier for drivers to find street parking and visit local businesses.