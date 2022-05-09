RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond City Council has agreed to allow the city to donate the monument of A.P. Hill to the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia.

The council also voted Monday to move the remains of the Confederate general, which was buried underneath the statue and presented a challenge for its removal, to a cemetery in Culpeper, Virginia.

The monument, the last remaining Confederate statue in the city, is located at the intersection of W. Laburnum Ave. and Hermitage Road.

City Councilwoman Ann-Frances Lambert, who represents the 3rd District where the monument is located, said the decision would “spark more uncomfortable conversations” and that there will be a transparent process to change the space where A.P. Hill stands.

The process of removing the city’s Confederate monuments began in 2020 with the J.E.B. Stuart statue and continued through and after lawsuits seeking to keep them standing.

Richmond began dismantling and removing the pedestals where the statue of General J.E.B. Stuart and Libby Hill Park’s Confederate Soldiers and Sailors stood in February.

The council voted to move the monuments and statues to the Black History Museum, but discussions over what to do over A.P. Hill’s buried remains held up its removal.

