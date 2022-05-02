RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — People with outstanding parking tickets in the city of Richmond can avoid paying overdue penalties under two conditions.

The person must have received the ticket before May 2 and pay it off by Sept. 12, the city announced Monday. The city will not allow people to avoid paying off the original ticket.

(courtesy of the city of Richmond)

“In light of the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on those who live and work in the city of Richmond, the city is offering amnesty on penalties applied to overdue parking citations,” the city’s wrote in a release.