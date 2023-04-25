RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Have an old laptop sitting around? What about a drawer full of broken phone chargers? Or tax documents from a decade ago taking up room in your desk? Luckily, Richmond is offering an event next month to help you safely clear up that clutter.

Richmond’s Department of Publics Works is offering a drive-through recycling event on May 13 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to Broad Rock Sports Complex off of Warwick Road and Broad Rock Boulevard.

Richmond residents will be able to bring up to five boxes of documents, electronics and household hazardous waste like cleaning products to be safely disposed of or recycled.

Proof of Richmond residency is required to bring items to the event.