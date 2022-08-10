RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Richmond will be hosting its first gun buyback event later this month. Here’s everything you need to know.

The event will take place at the Liberation Church on Midlothian Turnpike at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20.

The buyback will be available for anyone 18 years of age or older. Attendees are asked to place unloaded guns in the trunk of the car when coming to the event.

In exchange for firearms, participants will receive gift cards from one or more of the following stores; Amazon, Foot Locker, Walmart and Kroger.

The value of the gift cards depends on the weapon, the amounts are as follows:

Assault weapon returns will receive $250

Handgun returns will receive $200

Rifle returns will receive $150

Inoperable gun returns will receive $25

“The overall goal of gun buyback programs is to reduce the number of gun deaths and injuries in a community,” a release from the City of Richmond reads. “It’s often assumed that the objective of a gun buyback event is to simply get guns off the streets but there’s more to it.”

Richmond has also set three overall goals for the buyback:

To reduce the availability of guns in the community. To provide an opportunity for the safe disposal of firearms. To mobilize communities, raise awareness and shift culture.

“We have too many guns in the hands of too many individuals who should not have guns,” Mayor Levar Stoney said at a press conference announcing the event earlier this month.