Richmond to impose parking restrictions on election day

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Richmond announced it will be imposing restrictions to on-street parking near polling locations on Tuesday, June 23, during the primary elections.

The city said these restrictions are to accommodate election officers working the polls, as well as voters.

Parking restrictions will be in the following areas from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.:

The three parking meters on the west side of the Main Library.

All parking meters on 9th and 10th Street between Broad and Marshall Street.

All parking meters on the the north side of Marshall Street between 9th and 10th Street.

The north side of Palmyra Avenue in the block of Hermitage Methodist Home

Three parking meters on Grace Street by the polling location at VCU Academic Cente.

All parking on the north side of Main Street between North Cherry and North Harrison street

All parking on the West side of North Cherry Street Between West Main Street and Floyd Avenue.

All parking on the east side of Beaufont Hills Drive between LaCorolla Avenue and Lamar Drive.

In addition, all parking meters around City Hall will remain restricted Wednesday, June 24, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The city said towing and ticketing of unauthorized vehicles will be enforced, and all meters and locations will be marked. They encourage voters to pay attention to signage that day.

