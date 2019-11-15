Richmond to open cold weather shelter this weekend

Richmond, Va. (WRIC) – The City of Richmond will open a cold weather overflow shelter this weekend with temperatures expected to remain at or below 40 degrees.

The location is the Annie Giles Community Resource Center, formerly The Conrad Center, located at 1400 Oliver Hill Way. The Cold Weather Overflow Shelter hours of operation are 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Registration will be held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Single adults needing overnight shelter are to call the Homeless Crisis Line at (804) 972-0813 for a referral to the appropriate shelter. Single adults residing in the City of Richmond who are not eligible for existing shelter or are advised that all available beds have been filled should report to Commonwealth Catholic Charities (809 Oliver Hill Way, Richmond, VA 23219; (804) 648-4177 during operational hours (8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.) to receive a referral to the Cold Weather Overflow Shelter.

City residents are also advised the Department of Social Services provides emergency assistance with gas and electric disconnection notices for residents who qualify. Residents may also call the Fuel Line at (804) 646-7046.

The elderly or residents with disabilities should contact Senior Connections for assistance at (804) 343-3000, Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, please contact Commonwealth Catholic Charities at (804) 648-4177.

LATEST HEADLINES: