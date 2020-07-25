Richmond to open cooling stations July 25-28

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Richmond will be opening cooling stations to assist those seeking relief from the extreme heat from Saturday, July 25 to Tuesday, July 28.

The Richmond Social Services Marshall Plaza Building located at 900 E. Marshall Street and 4100 Hull Street Road will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday through Tuesday.

Those who plan on coming are required to wear face coverings while in the building and maintain social distancing. Pets are not permitted.

For more information, contact the city’s Department of Social Services Fuel Assistance Office at 804-646-7046.

