Richmond to open cooling stations on Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Richmond is opening cooling stations on Friday to help residents beat the heat. For anyone seeking relief during the extreme heat there are two stations that will be open today from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Richmond Social Services Marshall Plaza Building on East Marshall Street and 4100 Hull Street will be open for people to cool off in.

The city says that all citizens must wear face coverings while in the building and main a safe physical distance of six feet from others. Seating will be arranged for the appropriate social distancing.

For more information regarding cooling assistance services, city residents should contact the city’s Department of Social Services Fuel Assistance Office at (804) 646-7046. Elderly residents with cooling related issues should contact Adult Services at (804) 646-7367. In the event of a heat related emergency, please call 9-1-1.

