RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A settlement with journalists, lawyers and legal observers alleges that Richmond Police Department officers violated a variety of First and Fourth Amendment rights, including using excessive force, during protests in the summer of 2020.

Many protests occurred throughout the summer, following the killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, spreading across the U.S., including in Richmond. Numerous settlements have since been made with the City of Richmond after lawsuits were filed alleging police misconduct toward protesters.

According to court documents, the agreement alleges that the plaintiffs were “at various and completely unrelated times, verbally and physically assaulted, doused with chemical agents, handcuffed, harassed in person and on-line and arrested and prosecuted, simply for exercising their First Amendment rights in public spaces and commenting, observing and/or recording Richmond Police Department officers at work.”

The settlement further alleges that “even when members of the news media clearly identified themselves, defendants continued to target and intimidate the press by threatening, assaulting and deploying chemical agents at members of the media,” violating the First Amendment right to free press.

The agreement also states that, “At no time during the events alleged herein did the defendants have probable cause to detain or arrest any of the plaintiffs.”

The settlement between the nine plaintiffs and the City of Richmond holds that the city will pay $140,000 and implement multiple policy changes, according to plaintiffs’ attorney Terry Frank.

One of the changes will be implementing a First Amendment policy in a General Order — which provides guidelines for officers about the use of deadly and non-deadly force — and training with input from the plaintiffs, Frank said.

Frank further said that another policy change will be for the department to review its General Orders to determine which, if any, may be published on its website, in a fashion similar to the Fairfax County Police Department.

The agreement also requires that Richmond Police provides a status update to the plaintiffs’ legal counsel 90 days from the start of the settlement, and on a continuous basis afterward, Frank explained.