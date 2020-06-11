Richmond to resume street cleaning after suspending service for weeks

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond’s Department of Public Works will resume residential street cleaning on June 22 after suspending the service for several weeks.
According to the department, street cleaning will start in the Highland Park area and move to other areas throughout the city.
Click here to take a look at the revised schedule.
