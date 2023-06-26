RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Richmond is planning to bring back gun buyback events after hundreds of guns were turned over during last summer’s pilot program.

On June 26, Richmond City Council voted to pass an ordinance that would create a contract between the City and The Liberation Church to create a voluntary gun buyback event in the city. As part of this event, residents could safely hand over unwanted firearms of all kinds in an effort to reduce gun violence in Richmond.

As part of this contract, the City approved a $80,000 grant to hold the event. $72,000 of this money will be used to buy gift cards that will be given to Richmond residents who surrender their guns at the event.

This money will come out of the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds that was established under the American Rescue Plan Act — also known as “ARPA” — in 2021.

The City of Richmond held a pilot buyback program at Liberation Church in August 2022, which resulted in 160 participants handing over 474 pistols, shotguns and handguns in exchange for Amazon, Walmart, Kroger or Footlocker gift cards.

While the Richmond Police Department said the pilot event was a positive step towards reducing gun violence in the city, others are more skeptical about the impact these programs have on communities. Previously, Mark Anderson, an economics and professor at Montana State University, told 8News that studies have “found very little evidence to suggest that, on average, these things have been effective at reducing gun-related violence.”