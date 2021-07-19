Richmond to start salvaging ‘functionally obsolete’ Coliseum, preparing it for proposed demolition

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Coliseum closed in Dec. 2018 but has continued to cost Richmond taxpayers money. The City of Richmond is now planning to start on the salvage process of the building, in order to get it ready for possible demolition.

The former Coliseum won’t be demolished unless the City Center Small Area Plan is approved. In the meantime, city workers will begin salvaging parts of the building to help cut down on operating costs and prepare the site for demolition.

As is, taxpayers are paying $800,000 for Coliseum site maintenance despite the building being “functionally obsolete” and “inoperable.”

According to a release, while the site is being salvaged, there will be fences set up around it and anyone entering the site while its getting worked on will be required to wear a hard hat and safety shoes. Signs will be put up warning passersby of the project.