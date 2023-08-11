RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — On Friday morning, No Limit Towing & Recovery was served a search warrant by the Richmond Police Department.

Police say the action to serve the business came after a yearlong investigation into reports of illegal towing and overcharging.

A spokesperson for Richmond Police confirmed the owner of the business, Sherral Crawley, received 16 felony indictments for grand larceny.

On Friday, officers were seen surrounding and entering the building en mass, breaking through the locked chain link fence to the impound lot and carrying out boxes of seized materials from inside the building.

On Friday Aug. 11, No Limit Towing & Recovery was served a warrant by the Richmond Police Department. (Photo: Richmond Police)

On Friday Aug. 11, No Limit Towing & Recovery was served a warrant by the Richmond Police Department. (Photo: Rolynn Wilson/8News)

On Friday Aug. 11, No Limit Towing & Recovery was served a warrant by the Richmond Police Department. (Photo: Rolynn Wilson/8News)

On Friday Aug. 11, No Limit Towing & Recovery was served a warrant by the Richmond Police Department. (Photo: Rolynn Wilson/8News)

On Friday Aug. 11, No Limit Towing & Recovery was served a warrant by the Richmond Police Department. (Photo: Rolynn Wilson/8News)

On Friday Aug. 11, No Limit Towing & Recovery was served a warrant by the Richmond Police Department. (Photo: Rolynn Wilson/8News)

On Friday Aug. 11, No Limit Towing & Recovery was served a warrant by the Richmond Police Department. (Photo: Rolynn Wilson/8News)

No Limit Towing & Recovery is located at 4505 Richmond Highway in Richmond. Officers with the Richmond Police Department arrived at 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 11 to serve the warrant.

According to police, illegal towing practices can include charging more than $135 for the initial tow, charging more than the normal $40 drop fee or when a vehicle has been hooked but not yet towed away or charging storage fees that accrued from an illegal tow.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Stay with 8News as the story continues.

If you believe you’ve been unfairly towed or overcharged by No Limit Towing & Recovery, email 8News reporter Rolynn Wilson at rwilson@wric.com.