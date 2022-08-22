RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Several lanes are closed on the Powhite Parkway in Richmond after a tractor-trailer crash spilled logs across the highway just before the bridge.

A truck that was carrying logs flipped on its side across the travel lanes, causing a large number of the felled trees to spill out of the truck and onto the road.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, drivers can expect delays in the area, as all southbound lanes on the bridge are closed. Two northbound lanes are open.

The south exit ramp onto Powhite Parkway near Cary Street in Richmond has also been closed.

Richmond Police and the fire department are at the scene and working to clear the area.

According to police, the driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.