RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Traffic fatalities in the City of Richmond doubled between 2021 and 2022. The Department of Public Works (DPW) and the Office of Equitable Transit and Mobility will be hosting an event tonight to address concerns raised by the recent data.

The Speed Management Symposium will be held at Main Street Station on Tuesday, April 18, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. The event will feature presentations, information tables and a question-and-answer session.

City officials are expected to exhibit new and future projects intended to bring speeds down across the city. These will include road design and engineering, the reduction of speed limits and increased enforcement efforts.

“Speed management in the City of Richmond involves a balanced program effort with all hands on deck,” said Paige Hairston, a spokesperson for the City. “Despite a reduction in the overall number of crashes in the City of Richmond, severe-injury and fatal crashes are increasing, even in the face of concerted efforts to curtail them. Speed is the common vector in these tragic incidents, and the city’s engineering efforts to manage speed and improve safety cannot achieve that alone.”

More information on the Speed Management Symposium can be found on the City’s website.