Richmond Triangle Players to be honored as ‘History Makers’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — This year the Richmond Triangle Players (RTP) will be honored at The Valentine as this year’s History Maker.

Phil Crosby, the executive director of the RTP, has been running the organization for 10 years and is very excited that it is being honored this year.

The RTP has always been a place to enjoy a good laugh or touch on serious issues. Crosby says that the organization contributes to the community in a unique way.

“I think what we do as an organization contributes to our community in a very unique way,” Crosby told 8News. “We pride ourselves in the fact that this is a place where we want to push the needle, where we want to talk about diversity and inclusion.” Shows bring in more than 10,000 people a year and specifically focuses on LGBTQ material.

This work has earned the company both local and national recognition.

Crosby will be joining seven others in the History Maker Celebration March 12 at Virginia Union University.

If you would like to purchase tickets, click here.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.