This handgun was detected by TSA officers in a traveler’s carry-on bag at Richmond International Airport on Dec. 8. (Credit: TSA)

RICHMOND, Va. – A Chesterfield man was cited by the police after Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Richmond International Airport caught him with a loaded handgun in his carry-on bag on Thursday morning. This is now the 21st gun TSA officers at the airport have confiscated this year, officially surpassing last year’s total.

TSA officers at Richmond International Airport stopped a man from Chester on Thursday, Dec. 8, when his carry-on bag triggered an alarm in the security checkpoint X-ray unit. TSA officials spotted a handgun in his carry-on bag that was loaded with seven bullets.

The man was cited for a weapons violation by airport police and the gun was confiscated.

This handgun was detected by TSA officers in a traveler’s carry-on bag at Richmond International Airport on Dec. 8. (Credit: TSA)

According to the TSA, the man told officials that he forgot he had his loaded gun on his person.

“Individuals who own a firearm need to know where their gun is at all times,” Robin “Chuck” Burke, TSA Federal Security Director for Richmond International Airport said in a statement. “That’s an important part about being a responsible gun owner. Our TSA officers are good at their jobs and telling us that you forgot that you had a loaded gun with you just doesn’t fly with us.”

Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality, so travelers should do their homework before traveling with firearms to make sure they are not violating any local laws. TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website.

Following this confiscation, TSA officers at the Richmond International Airport reported a total of 21 firearms had been seized at security checkpoints so far this year. This officially surpasses the total for 2021, when officers found 20 firearms.

Guns caught by year 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022(As of 12/8/22) RIC Airport 6 10 18 14 14 22 20 21 Credit: TSA

TSA officers found 5,972 firearms at airport security checkpoints nationwide in 2021. 86% of those guns were loaded.