This loaded handgun inside a traveler’s carry-on bag was detected by TSA officers at Richmond International Airport on Feb. 9 (TSA Photo)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield man was cited by the police after Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Richmond International Airport (RIC) caught him with a loaded handgun in his carry-on bag on Thursday morning. This is the second gun to be detected at the airport this year.

TSA officers at Richmond International Airport stopped a man from Chester on Thursday, Feb. 9, when his carry-on bag triggered an alarm in the security checkpoint X-ray unit. TSA officials spotted a .22 caliber handgun in his carry-on bag that was loaded with five bullets.

The man was cited on weapons charges by airport police and the gun was confiscated.

The man told officials that the gun and the carry-on bag belonged to his father, and he did not know the carry-on contained a loaded gun.

“Our TSA team at Richmond perform their jobs exceptionally well with a keen focus to our mission,” said Robin “Chuck” Burke, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. “I hope this serves as a reminder to others to search their carry-on bags before leaving home to ensure that there are no prohibited or illegal items inside.”

According to the TSA, firearm possession laws vary by state and locality, and gun owners have a duty to ensure they are not violating any local firearm laws. TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website.

In addition to the citation, the man now faces a financial civil penalty for bringing a gun to a TSA security checkpoint. The penalty for carrying weapons recently increased to a maximum of $15,000.

Last year, TSA officials reported catching 24 guns at RIC — 92% of which were loaded — setting a new record in the administration’s 20-year history at the airport.