RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One of the twins charged with the murder of a young mother and her infant daughter has been sentenced to 140 years in Richmond Circuit Court.

Kavon Bynum pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder and three counts of malicious wounding on Tuesday, July 11. He has been sentenced to a total of 140 years with 102 suspended. His sentences are outlined below:

Belt Atlantic Apartments Shooting ﻿ First-degree Murder of Sharnez Hill 40 years/23 suspended – 15 years First-degree Murder of Sharnez Hill’s Child 40 years/22 suspended – 16 years Three Counts of Malicious Wounding 20 years/19 suspended each – 3 years ﻿ ﻿ Total Sentence 140 years/102 suspended – 38 years

On April 27, 2021, a shooting at The Belt Atlantic apartments on Midlothian Turnpike resulted in the death of 30-year-old Sharnez Hill and her 3-month-old daughter, Neziah. Three other people — a 29-year-old woman and two girls, aged 11 and 15 — were taken to the hospital with injuries.

Photos from May 2021 Celebration of Life of Sharnez Hill and her daughter, Neziah (Photo: Tyler Thrasher/WRIC) Photos from May 2021 Celebration of Life of Sharnez Hill and her daughter, Neziah (Photo: Tyler Thrasher/WRIC)

Richmond Police reported the five females were innocent bystanders who were outside enjoying the nice weather in a large courtyard when the shooting happened.

According to court documents, 18-year-old Kavon Bynum, his twin Kevon and three others were driving by the apartments when they saw someone they disagreed with having a group cookout. Four of the suspects exited the vehicle with ski masks on.

Three guns were recovered at the scene — an assault rifle and two handguns.

The following day, police arrested three men in connection with the shooting.

A week later, the Richmond Police Department identified Kavon and his twin brother as additional suspects. Both were soon arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

In March 2022, Kevon Bynum was sentenced to 183 years in prison for his role in the shooting. Bynum is expected to serve at least 52 years in prison, as 131 years of his sentence were suspended.

The three other suspects arrested in connection with the shooting — Donald Hemmings, Shyheem Martin and Sha-Mondrick Perry — all have trials scheduled for August later this year.