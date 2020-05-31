Richmond two nights in a row of protests and riots

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — So far, Richmond experienced two nights of protests and riots in a row.

Here’s what has happened the past few days.:

Friday night protest, Saturday morning

The protests were in response to the death of George Floyd, who was seen on video being pinned down by three Minneapolis officers while in police custody. One officer, Derek Chauvin, is seen kneeling on Floyd’s neck as he continuously yells in distress.

A GRTC pulse bus was set on fire at the intersection of West Broad Street and Belvidere Street during Friday night’s protest.

Following the nationwide outrage, Chauvin was fired and has since been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

There were no GRTC injuries during the incident.

Saturday peaceful protests turned into riots. As a result of the violence, stores were looted, buildings around Capital Square were damaged and a police car and GRTC Pulse bus were set on fire.

Because of this Capital Square was closed to the public on Saturday, and GRTC started service late on Saturday and then suspended service from 8 p.m. Saturday through Sunday night. While no one was injured during the bus burning GRTC said it didn’t want tot take any chances.

“The safety of our staff and passengers is the most important factor in determining service levels. We can replace property, but we can’t replace people,” said Julie Timm, GRTC Chief Executive Officer.

Mayor Levar Stoney condemned the violence saying “two wrongs don’t make a right.”

Broken window on 8th and Grace Street.

“We welcome folks to come and peacefully protest and peacefully demonstrate,” Stoney said. “However, what I was taught as a young man, which still follows me to this day, is that two wrongs don’t make a right. Two wrongs do not make a right. The injustice that occurred to George Floyd and others — that is wrong. The destruction of property, the damage to property — that is wrong as well. Two injustices don’t make a right. That doesn’t create justice.”

Saturday night protest, Sunday morning

Saturday night’s demonstration again devolved into riots with fires around the city with hundreds marching along Broad & Belvidere holding signs and chanting on Saturday evening.

Capital Police Told 8News that two officers were taken to VCU Medical Center last night for the treatment of leg injuries after they were struck by objects thrown at them by people gathered outside of the main gate to Capital Square shortly after 9 a.m.

One officer was hit by a baseball bat and the other by a beer bottle.

Police sources tell 8News that the Wells Fargo on East Broad near Richmond Police Headquarters has been broken into.Boost mobile on West Broad Street has reportedly had its windows smashed as well.

This dumpster fire ignited on Grace & 3rd Street

At around 11:30 p.m. reports of a dumpster fire are developing at Brandt and Rhoads Hall at VCU.

The United Daughters of the Confederacy headquarters was vandalized with graffiti that said “F-ck 12” and “police are creepy.”

The United Daughters of the Confederacy headquarters Saturday night.

A look at the United Daughters of the Confederacy building along Arthur Ashe Blvd. The insides are burnt, windows smashed, exterior covered in graffiti. Somebody is inside the building with a flashlight surveying the damage. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/LayYqMSEPq — Amy Simpson (@amysimpson8news) May 31, 2020

The Richmond Police Department said a man was shot at 12:30 a.m. Sunday when he was riding in a vehicle that came into contact with rioters 2000 block of W. Grace Street. Police say the gunshot came from behind the vehicle and there is no suspect description at this time.

