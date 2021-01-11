Richmond under State of Emergency ahead of Inauguration Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond is under a new State of Emergency as the city faces the threat of violent protests ahead of Inauguration Day, according to Mayor Levar Stoney’s office.

An internal FBI Bulletin, obtained by ABC News, said armed protests are being planned at all fifty State Capitol buildings in the coming days.

The Virginia Capitol Police had already announced earlier Monday that they were increasing security measures ahead of the presidential inauguration in Washington D.C and Lobby Day in Richmond.

A spokesperson from the mayor’s office said Richmond also continues to be under a state of emergency because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

