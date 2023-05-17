RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Richmond has released a small area plan draft for the Shockoe area, inviting residents to give their feedback.

According to the Richmond website, the plan intends to develop the Heritage Campus in order to recognize and commemorate Shockoe’s complex and difficult history. This will include parks and green spaces, walkable paths, historic exhibitions, landmarks and the long-awaited National Slavery Museum.

The 150-page document outlines a number of specific focus points, including the fact that much of Shockoe is in a floodway or floodplain making the development of buildings with large footprints challenging.

“The impediments will require innovative and creative solutions,” the plan reads.

(Courtesy of the City of Richmond’s Shockoe Small Area Plan)

The plan also includes policy and planning recommendations, such as rezoning the neighborhood and creating programs to promote economic development.

Different timelines are laid out from short-term plans called “Priority Projects” — over the next 12 to 18 months — and long-term plans called “Big Moves” — over the next five years.

The plan is the latest step in a process that began in 2018 when Richmond was selected — as one of four cities — for a yearlong program known as the Rose Fellowship. In 2019, the Shockoe Alliance was formed and three public visioning sessions were held with over 570 participants.

In December 2022, 8News reported that the City had received $11 million in funding from the Mellon Foundation to go toward the Shockoe Heritage Campus Interpretive Center.

“Shockoe is the birthplace of the city and remains a center of its cultural and heritage identity,” the document’s executive summary reads. “This Plan seeks to preserve its cultural and historic resources while simultaneously advancing community revitalization, economic development, and tourism. The Plan guides Richmond through its transformation from the capital of Confederacy to a national model for reconciliation and healing.”

More information on the plan — including the document in its entirety — can be found on the RVA website. Residents are encouraged to submit public comments to the plan until May 31.