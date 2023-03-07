Fallen autumn leaves pile up around the Richmond area, leaving more residents wondering what to do with them. Credit: Shane Moreland/8News.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Time is running out for Richmond residents to get their leaves collected by the city.

According to the Richmond Department of Public Works, the deadline to register for vacuum leaf removal is 5 p.m. on Monday, March 13.

Vacuum leaf collection costs $30, which residents can add to their utility bill using the RVA 311 system or by calling 311. The fee can also be paid with a check or money order, which must be mailed to Department of Public Works, Leaf Collection Program, 900 East Broad Street, Suite 704, Richmond, VA 23219 before the collection can be scheduled.

Leaves must be raked at the front or side of the property and be ready for collection at the time of registration. Any sticks, stones or other foreign objects must be removed as well.

Registration can be done online or by calling 311.