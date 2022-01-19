Richmond VDOT preparing now for weekend winter weather possibility

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With winter weather in the forecast again, the Richmond Division of the Virginia Department of Transportation said they are on the move.

VDOT has sent out a release days before the expected weather, including information on what they are doing to prepare for the possibility of snow.

“This next storm could bring lighter snow Thursday,” said Acting Richmond District Maintenance Engineer Gary Jennings. “A stronger snow system could impact the district later in the week.”

VDOT said that crews are readying equipment and pretreating all interstates and major primary and secondary roads across all Richmond districts. They are treating roads with saltwater brine to reduce the chance icy roads, and expect the pretreatment to be complete by late Wednesday.

“We urge residents to prepare for winter weather now and stay up-to-date by checking the forecast regularly and downloading the 511 Virginia app,” Jennings said in the release. “Plan your travels before the Friday winter weather event, and make plans now to remain off the roads over the weekend.”

VDOT said they have over 1,400 pieces of equipment, including trucks, plows, tractors and motor graders ready to go to address road impacts during and after the winter weather.