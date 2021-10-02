Richmond Veg Fest showcases vegetarian and vegan options, benefits of plant-based dieting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The 18th annual Richmond Veg Fest took place at Byrd Park on Saturday afternoon.

Organizers, vendors and community members gathered for the first time since 2019, as last year’s event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There were cooking demonstrations and presentations and other activities showcasing vegetarian culture.

Event organizers said the goal of the event is to show people what choices they have, and that eating a plant-based diet isn’t difficult.

The group estimates that roughly 10,000 people stopped by throughout the course of the day.