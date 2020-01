RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A water main break will close the 1600 block of Boston Avenue “until further notice,” a tweet from Richmond’s Department of Public Utilities said Thursday.

1600 block Boston Avenue closed until further notice for broken water main — RichmondVaDPU (@RichmondDPU) January 3, 2020

Stay with 8News for updates to this developing story.

LATEST HEADLINES: