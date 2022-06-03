RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Supporters and fans of Richmond Wildlife Center can now donate funds to help the organization reopen and get back to running its operations.

The property leased by Richmond Wildlife Center since 2013 was recently sold, resulting in the sudden termination of the nonprofit’s lease in April. Now, Richmonders who wish to help can donate funds through the organization’s GoFundMe page or through Venmo @rvawildlife to help them establish a temporary location. The donations will also be used toward addressing the Center’s various operational needs and the purchase of property for new headquarters.

“Once we get moved to a temporary location we hope to provide a temporary triage station for area wildlife and will be recruiting transporters. We will provide more details on that as it becomes available in the future,” the Center’s statement on Facebook read. “This cannot be offered until we move to a temporary location. If we can raise the necessary funds quickly we can reopen much faster.”

Credit: Richmond Wildlife Center / Facebook

The Center also wrote in the Facebook statement that they will not be admitting new patients until after they buy a new building to relocate to.

If you would like to donate funds through Venmo, the Center offers the following tips:

Do not choose a product or service as the app will deduct fees. Instead, choose to send funds to a friend.

If you would like to confirm the identity of the nonprofit, the last 4 digits to use is 1037.

Be sure to send Richmond Wildlife Center your email or mailing address so they can send you a tax receipt for your donation.

Mailed donations can be sent to P.O. Box 14694, Richmond, Va. 23221. Funds are processed faster through Venmo.

All of the animals under Richmond Wildlife Center’s care have since been transferred to Blue Ridge Wildlife Center, which can be contacted at 540-837-9000 for immediate assistance with animal care.