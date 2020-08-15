Richmond Wildlife Center closed for flooding, loses one patient

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — All of the animal cages at the Richmond Wildlife Center have completely flooded or are expected to flood today. The center announced on Facebook that they are completely closed to admissions due to the flooding.

According to the post, one wildlife center patient died in the flood, a cottontail rabbit who was set to be released in a week. The rest of their animals have been moved inside with the exception of 11 wood ducks. A video attached to the post shows the cages, the ducks and the few other animals that had not been moved indoors yet.

The center expects extensive flooding on their property as the rain continues this week.

For wildlife assistance while the Richmond Wildlife Center is handling flooding, call the Rockfish Wildlife Sanctuary, Blue Ridge Wildlife Center or Wildlife Center of Virginia.

