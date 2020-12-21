Richmond Wildlife Center rescues deer trapped in iron fence

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Wildlife Center is issuing a call to residents after a deer got trapped in an iron fence in the area: never chase a wild animal.

On Sunday, the center received a call for assistance from a couple who noticed a deer had gotten stuck in their fence on their property in Windsor Farms near Carytown.

When the team arrived, as each vehicle approached the deer began to “thrash in a desperate attempt to free herself.”

Melissa Stanley of Richmond Wildlife Center said this is a fight or flight response.

“There are several species we admit in which capture myopathy is a grave concern,” Stanley said. “This occurs when animals exert energy in an effort to escape. It can be caused by an animal being restrained either manually or just held in captivity. Chasing an animal can also cause capture myopathy.

Stanley added certain species are highly susceptible to capture myopathy; such as White-tailed Deer, Great Blue Heron, Canada Geese and others.

“With capture myopathy the lactic acid from the exertion of their muscles begins to build up in their tissues,” she added. “This is the same response we experience when we overwork our muscles during a workout or daily activities and experience muscle soreness or stiffness. However, with capture myopathy, it is far more intense. Tissue begins to breakdown and eventual organ failure can occur. In many cases, they cannot ever stand or walk again.”

Rescue crews were able to free the deer quickly after working hard to calm the animal.

As a reminder, Stanley wants to use the opportunity to explain how these incidents could occur.

“Remember, never let your children or dogs chase a wild animal to include ducks and geese. The mere act is an act of cruelty and could lead to the death of an animal due to capture myopathy,” Stanley said.

LATEST HEADLINES: