RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Four outdoor pools in Richmond will open for Memorial Day weekend, and stay open on the weekends, until the city’s summer season begins.

The city’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities (PRCF) said the pools would open from noon until 6 p.m. on the weekends until June 12. This includes May 28-29, Memorial Day (May 30), June 4-5 and June 11-12.

The pools opening for Memorial Day weekend are:

Fairmount Pool: 2000 U Street

Randolph Pool: 1507 Grayland Avenue

Blackwell Pool: 300 E. 15th Street

Hotchkiss Pool: 701 E. Brookland Park Blvd

“We know that Richmonders have been so amazing as we navigate through the pandemic,” Chris Frelke, the city’s PRCF director, said in a statement. “We are excited to open several pools early to provide more opportunities to enjoy our park system.”

The city’s summer season starts June 18, with all city pools opening Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

PRCF is also hosting summer camps starting July 5 and the city says there are openings for the Great Summer Escape, Hickory Hill Theater Intensive, Summer Dance Intensive, Summer Quest for Teens and Nature Film Camp.