Richmond woman believes chemical spray at Monroe Park got her dog sick

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond woman said she blames a chemical spray at Monroe Park for making her dog sick on Monday. Maggie Johnston told 8News she has walked her dog through Monroe Park for the past eight years without any problems.

“Max is a chill little dude,” Johnston said.

They both went on a stroll through the park when Johnston noticed a man spraying chemicals on trees.

“I asked him if it was an insecticide. He said no it wasn’t as bad an insecticide. But I asked him how dogs fared with it and he just said ‘mmm’ and couldn’t commit to a yes or no so we left the park immediately,” Johnston told 8News.

Johnston said her dog Max started having paw spasms and couldn’t walk. She rushed him to the veterinarian.

“He’s a tough little cookie too when he started falling over, he just took it like a champ,” Johnston told 8News. “It just scared me to death.”

The vet told Johnston that Max may be sensitive to the spray being used at the park. According to the Pet Health Network, sprays similar to insecticides can harm pets and cause seizures. Johnston didn’t pay to test what might have caused Max’s paw spasms.

Alice Massie, the president of the Monroe Park Conservancy, said the park only put up signs when what’s being sprayed can hurt someone. The conservancy says VCU maintains the park and whatever was sprayed is used across its campus.