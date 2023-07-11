RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – A Richmond woman is warning others about a sweepstake scam after she said she was the victim of one which cost her over $1,000.

Alvina Manuel thought she was the lucky winner of $8.5 million and a Mercedes Benz back in June. She quickly learned that her big win turned out to be a total loss after the company she believed to be the Reader’s Digest continued to ask for money.

The Richmond native received a letter on June 6, 2023 notifying her that she had won $8.5 million, $5,000 a year for life and a 2022 E Class Mercedes Benz, according to Manuel. She said the company told her that all she would have to do to receive her prize is pay $1,300 for taxes and other expenses to receive her money.

“Then when you pay, they want you to pay some more,” Manuel said.

Manuel made the payment — but said she still hasn’t received her promised earnings. Instead, she’s only been asked to spend more money. She said that’s when she knew she was being tricked.

“All they want is somebody else’s money,” said Manuel.

According to The Federal Trade Commission there are 3 ways you can spot a sweepstakes prize scam.

You have to pay to get your prize. Real prizes are free. If someone tells you to pay a fee for “taxes,” “shipping and handling charges” or “processing fees” to get your prize — you’re dealing with a scammer. If they ask you to pay by wiring money, sending cash, or paying with gift cards or cryptocurrency to get your prize, don’t do it. Scammers use these payments because it’s hard to track who the money went to, and it’s almost impossible to get your money back. They say paying increases your odds of winning. Real sweepstakes are free, and winning is by chance. It’s illegal for someone to ask you to pay to increase your odds of winning. Only a scammer will do that. You have to give your financial information. There’s absolutely no reason to ever give your bank account or credit card number to claim any prize or sweepstakes. If they ask for this information, don’t give it. It’s a scam.

If you’ve already paid a scammer, the Federal Trade Commission warns you to act soon. For lottery scams, the Virginia Lottery warns consumers to ‘protect your play’ by following the steps on its website. To look up existing scams and report others, you can visit the Better Business Bureau’s website.

Manuel is now warning others to stay alert and protect your personal information.

“Do not believe these people, If you hear from them or anybody associated with them, it is a scam,” Manuel said. “They want your money, your life savings, and they really need to go somewhere and get a real job and stop trying to scam people.”