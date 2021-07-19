Richmond woman charged with DUI after wrong-way crash on I-95

Richmond

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A 25-year-old woman has been charged with driving under the influence after driving southbound in the north lanes of I-95 resulted in a crash early Sunday morning.

Virginia State Police responded to the crash at 2:51 a.m. Their investigation revealed that Zakeeya A. Birchett of Richmond was driving a 2005 Ford Focus heading south in the northbound lanes when it struck a 2001 Honda CR-V.

CR-V had three occupants. All of them declined to be transported to the hospital.

  • Photos: Virginia State Police
  • Photos: Virginia State Police
  • Photos: Virginia State Police

Birchett was the only person inside the Ford Focus. She was wearing a seatbelt and was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Birchett was charged with driving under the influence, police said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events