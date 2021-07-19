Richmond woman charged with DUI after wrong-way crash on I-95

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A 25-year-old woman has been charged with driving under the influence after driving southbound in the north lanes of I-95 resulted in a crash early Sunday morning.

Virginia State Police responded to the crash at 2:51 a.m. Their investigation revealed that Zakeeya A. Birchett of Richmond was driving a 2005 Ford Focus heading south in the northbound lanes when it struck a 2001 Honda CR-V.

CR-V had three occupants. All of them declined to be transported to the hospital.

Photos: Virginia State Police

Birchett was the only person inside the Ford Focus. She was wearing a seatbelt and was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Birchett was charged with driving under the influence, police said.