RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A woman who was found face-down and unresponsive in an alley off of Chamberlayne Avenue last week has been identified by police.

Officers were called to the 4300 block of Chamberlayne Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. on March 13 for the report of a woman down. Upon arrival, officers found 39-year-old Chaka Campbell, of Richmond, down and unresponsive in an alley.

Campbell was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said there were no obvious signs of trauma, and her cause of death is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at 804-646-3915.