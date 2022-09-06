RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The woman who was found dead with a gunshot wound in Richmond on Friday night has now been identified by police.

Richmond Police officers responded to a report of random gunfire in the 700 block of East Gladstone Avenue in Richmond at approximately 11:55 p.m., Friday, Sept. 2. When police arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound. The woman was pronounced dead on scene.

She has now been identified as 36-year-old Tameeka Ann Boone of Richmond.

No cause or manner of death has been determined at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Detective J. Higgins at 804-646-7570.