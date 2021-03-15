Richmond woman with medical condition missing since March 3

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is searching for a woman last seen over a week ago. Prior to being marked as missing she was known to spend time near Hopkins Road and East Belt Boulevard.

Minnie Sanders, 65, received medical treatment on March 3 and was later seen walking in downtown Richmond that same day. Since then her whereabouts have been unknown. RPD is concerned for Sanders safety due to a medical condition.

Police say she is 5-feet 4-inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black jacket and eyeglasses, police say she could be wearing a black and burgundy wig.