RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Department of Public Works (DPW) is working to improve safety for pedestrians at three major intersections in the city’s Southside and East End neighborhoods.

According to Richmond DPW, the work is taking place at the intersections of Richmond Highway and Bellemeade Road, Belt Boulevard and Hopkins Road and Oliver Hill Way and Fairfield Way.

At all three intersections, Richmond DPW will be making several improvements, including high-visibility crosswalks, pedestrian median refuges, accessible ramps and pedestrian signals at all crossings which do not yet currently have one.

The improvements will cost around $327,000 and money to pay for the project is coming from a partnership between Richmond DPW and the Central Virginia Transportation Authority. It is estimated that the project will be completed by December 2023.