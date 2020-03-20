Richmond, YMCA partner to offer emergency childcare for city’s ‘essential’ medical workers

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond has worked with YMCA of Greater Richmond to organize emergency childcare centers for elementary and middle school-aged children of “essential” medical workers in the city during the coronavirus pandemic.

The partnership was announced by Mayor Levar Stoney Friday outside the YMCA in downtown Richmond, which will be the site of the first emergency childcare center.

“When Superintendent Kamras made the tough but correct decision to close Richmond Public Schools last week, it was immediately clear to us that the city needed to gather its partners around the table and ensure the city’s most essential workforce wouldn’t have to worry about childcare while they’re on the frontlines of this pandemic,” Mayor Stoney said in a statement.

The city plans to open several other centers at Richmond Public Schools facilities with the help of YMCA and the Community Foundation.

“The YMCA of Greater Richmond is honored to serve the families of our healthcare personnel during this unprecedented time,” said Tim Joyce, President and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Richmond. “Our quality staff team is looking forward to giving these families the comfort of knowing their children are in a safe environment with professional caregivers who are dedicated to their community.”

Any child experiencing symptoms of the novel coronavirus or living with anyone who does, will not be allowed in the centers. The childcare centers will follow guidelines from the Virginia Department of Health and social services.

“None of the essential workforce should have to choose between knowing their kids are safe and keeping our community running,” Stoney continued. “That’s why I charged my administration with providing this network of support. I’m excited to build it out.”

