Richmonders attempt to beat the heat as temperatures reached 100 degrees

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Hundred-degree temperatures throughout central Virginia made for a beautiful but tough day in our area.

People like Bob McKenna and his son Matt took to the James River to fight the heat.

“Try to find the breeze, try to find the shade, stay hydrated, we’ve got about 3 or 4 bottles of water in his backpack and that’s about it really,” Bob McKenna said.

“That’s all you can do really,” Matt Mckenna added.

Clay Schilling said during hot days like this, having the river nearby is a blessing.

“We have this beautiful river here living in Richmond. So, it doesn’t make sense to not take advantage of that, and to really enjoy the river cause that’s part of the city,” Schilling said.

While people were beating the heat in many different ways, most said they were doing it by limiting their time outside.

“The air conditioning is the way to beat the heat, but we just don’t like to sit inside. So, you’ve got to get out and do things anyway and just figure out how to stay cool,” Schilling said.

He also added while it’s hot out after being quarantined they’re going to enjoy the outdoors.

“”I feel like everybody has a little bit of feeling of that, but I’m seeing most people are wearing masks, they’re still social distancing,” Schilling said. “So, I don’t think it plays too much of a factor but it’s always something to keep your mind on.”

Richmond hit 100 degrees today, making it the hottest day of the year so far. Tomorrow expected to be around 110 degrees, so make sure to take proper precautions.

The was under a heat advisory for most of the day and night, but there will be another one tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

LATEST HEADLINES: