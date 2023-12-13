RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A group of Richmonders who live in the area around Carytown say they are fed up with drivers speeding and being reckless on the streets near their homes.

The group, who live just south of Richmond’s Carytown commercial strip, created a safety committee dedicated to identifying some of the area’s least safe roadways and present proposals for improvements to the city.

Idlewood Avenue, which is just two two streets south of Cary Street, has an off ramp which leads to Interstate 195 just west of where it crosses with South Sheppard Street. Doug Allen, who lives in the area, told 8News that some drivers treat Idlewood — especially at that intersection — as if they’re already on the interstate.

“Folks basically are in a rush to get on the interstate,” said Allen. “And don’t really treat this intersection with care. And the people crossing it with care.”

Just one block west, where Idlewood Avenue crosses McCloy Street, is another area of concern for Allen.

“The really main driver or the common theme for most of those intersections is they’re too wide, they don’t narrow enough,” said Allen. “So, folks don’t feel like they should stop. Just kind of the environment encourages them to drive fast and unsafe.”

Allen said these hot spots are just a few in the neighborhood that have been identified as problematic. The area’s newly formed “Safe Streets Committee” is focused on finding these troubling locations and letting the city know about them, along with presenting ideas for potential safety improvements.

“[We’re] hoping to give them some realistic solutions that are, you know, feasible and doable, and hoping that they can take action on those and work with us on that,” Allen said.

A spokesperson for Fifth District Councilwoman Stephanie Lynch, who represents the area around Carytown, said Lynch is aware of efforts made by the group to improve safety in the area.

“Councilmember Lynch is supportive and assisting with efforts to improve safety for the area. She is proud of the civic association organizing and working with [The Richmond Department of Public Works] to improve the safety throughout the Carytown area,” the spokesperson for the Fifth District office said in a statement.

These efforts also come on the heels of talks about a possible car-free Carytown, particularly the stretch of Cary Street between North Thompson Street and Arthur Ashe Boulevard. Allen said he’s supportive of that measure too, because of how he thinks it could impact the surrounding neighborhoods.

“Whatever we can do to make it safer and more accessible for folks walking and biking and using the bus in and around Carytown I think is a win,” Allen said.

Allen said the committee plans to present its findings to the city within the next couple of weeks.