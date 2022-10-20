RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two Richmond residents have filed a federal civil lawsuit against the white supremacist group accused of spray-painting white nationalist symbols all over the Arthur Ashe mural in a Richmond park.

This new development comes just a few weeks after 8News reported recently surfaced YouTube videos clearly show two people vandalizing the mural.

One of the plaintiffs and a long-time Battery Park neighborhood resident said they lost sleep, felt anxious and avoided the park after the mural was vandalized.

As of now, police have not charged anyone, but Unicorn Riot, who posted the YouTube videos, believes Patriot Front members were involved.

The investigation is ongoing and the lawsuit is demanding a jury trial.

To read more about the details of the lawsuit, click BELOW: